Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $34.50. 34,948,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

