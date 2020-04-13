Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

