Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 722,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,087. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

