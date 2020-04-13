Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 202.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 161,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 424.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 133,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 188,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

