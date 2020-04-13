Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,841.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $572,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,151.3% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.39. 34,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.