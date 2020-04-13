Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $55,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

