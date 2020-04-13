Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.52. 1,024,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

