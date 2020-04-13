Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,371 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.17. The company had a trading volume of 502,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

