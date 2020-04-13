Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

