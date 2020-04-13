Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,285,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

