Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,655,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,287,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

