Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid overseas growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Varian retained its outlook for fiscal 2020. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit was weak in the quarter. Moreover, Varian saw some softness in orders in Japan. Economic stagnation due to coronavirus outbreak has been another dampener. Reflective of these, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal first quarter on a weak note.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

