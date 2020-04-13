Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $800.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

