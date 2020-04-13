VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 2,932 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $42.75. 25,174,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

