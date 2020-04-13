ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Imperial Capital

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

