VIDY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market cap of $3.68 million and $3.14 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

