Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. 2,455,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,368. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.