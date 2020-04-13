Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 24,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. 7,405,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

