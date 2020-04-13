Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 36,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after purchasing an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 861,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,628. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

