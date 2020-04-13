Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.19. 344,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.