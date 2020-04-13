Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 502,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

