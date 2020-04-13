Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 193,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,219. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.