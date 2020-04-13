Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,000 HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. 1,489,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

