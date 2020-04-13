Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,254. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.