Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.49% of Archrock worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,232,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. 828,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,292. The firm has a market cap of $600.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.84. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $245.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 42,915 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,773.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,860.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.