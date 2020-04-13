Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 42,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $30.11. 21,547,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

