Viking Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.90. 46,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,103. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. UBS Group reduced their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.29.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $63,710.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,643,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,929 shares of company stock worth $10,236,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

