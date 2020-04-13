Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.84. 3,420,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

