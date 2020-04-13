Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 92,715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE:SU remained flat at $$16.29 during trading hours on Monday. 5,143,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,757,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

