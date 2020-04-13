Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Shares of WM traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.21. 1,265,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

