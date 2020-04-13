Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

