Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $11.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. 8,111,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

