Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 493,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.73. 61,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

