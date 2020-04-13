Viking Fund Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

