Viking Fund Management LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 133.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 143,462 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

