Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $541,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in First Solar by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 290,361 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $15,067,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 267,819 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $40.20. 632,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,829. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock worth $2,209,971. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

