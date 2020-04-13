Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $600,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,183. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

