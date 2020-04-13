Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,491,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,512,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after acquiring an additional 749,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

COG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. 2,697,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

