Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.41. 247,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

