Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.96. 13,396,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $132.05. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

