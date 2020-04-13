Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.