Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

LYB traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.57. 1,660,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,933. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

