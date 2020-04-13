Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Clorox accounts for 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 85.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Clorox by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

