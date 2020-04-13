Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. 1,420,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

