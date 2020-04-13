Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,980. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.