Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.82. 4,118,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.