Viking Fund Management LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,420. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

