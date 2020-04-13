Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

Shares of COP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 5,838,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496,093. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.