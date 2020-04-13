Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $5.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 540,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

