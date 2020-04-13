Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. 1,289,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.